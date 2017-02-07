Another drug roundup arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Barry arrested Perry Valentour age 25 of South. Dixie St., London on Tuesday afternoon February 7, 2017 at approximately 12:11 PM following a foot chase near an elementary school.

The arrest occurred off Ky 363, approximately 3 miles south of London after detectives developed information on the whereabouts of an individual being sought on outstanding warrants. In addition, this subject was being sought by the Sheriff's office regarding the drug roundup -"Operation Fresh Start" which was conducted on January 6th, 2017 where sheriff's deputies were seeking 35 individuals on drug trafficking charges throughout Laurel County based on undercover investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore.

So far, 23 persons have been arrested, and additional arrests will be continuing. While Sheriff's detectives were at a residence there, this subject arrived and when he observed detectives he fled from the scene in an attempt to avoid apprehension. After a foot chase in that vicinity where the subject crossed a fence onto school property and continued to flee on foot (the school was on lock down for a brief time), this subject was apprehended. This subject struggled with officers and continued to fight and had to be physically restrained.

Perry Valentour was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; criminal trespassing – second-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree; resisting arrest; and fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back charging two counts of conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense and persistent felony offender I – allegedly this subject trafficked in methamphetamine by selling crystal methamphetamine on two occasions.

In addition, this subject was charged on a Pulaski County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of driving on DUI suspended license – second offense and other traffic violations.

In addition, this subject was also charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and other traffic violations.

Other Sheriff's deputies who assisted at the scene of the search and arrest included Major Rodney Van Zant, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brandon Broughton and Deputy Josh Scott.

Also assisting were London city police officers Jacob Borman and Jordan Hopkins.

Assisting for KSP was Trooper Donnie Foley.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff Root stated that his "War on Drugs" will be continuing.