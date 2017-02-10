KSP Charges Clay Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





MANCHESTER, Ky. (February 10, 2017) — On February 9, 2017, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Dennis W. Gray, 41, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Gray was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Manchester on February 9, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Gray is currently charged with two counts of distribution and 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.