Murder in Knox County

Friday, 10 February 2017
Corbin, Ky. (February 9, 2017) – On Thursday, February 9th at approximately 9:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was notified of a stabbing by Knox County Dispatch.

The stabbing had taken place on Lois Ln. in Corbin KY, a male subject was pronounced deceased by the Knox County Coroner.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating the incident, a update will be provided as more details are gathered.

The investigation continues by Detective Jacob Wilson.

Update

On February 9th, 2017 Kentucky State Police Post 10 made an arrest in the stabbing of Steven Burke, 57, of Corbin. Debra Poore, 54, also of Corbin has been charged with Murder and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Investigation continues into this case by Detective Jake Wiilson.

Scene photo provided by KSP

Inset photo of the accused courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.

KSP has a toll-free number (1-800-222-5555) that citizens can call to confidentially report impaired drivers or criminal activity.

