Boil Water Advisory issued for customers of Manchester Water Works

Clay County, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of Manchester Water Works.

Location: Big Creek service area, which includes: Right and Left-Hand Forks of Billies Branch, Highway 421 South from Elk Mountain to Leslie County, Highway 66 from Melvin Arnett Bridge to Leslie County (Bullskin Road is NOT included), and Highway 149 from Belles Fork to Highway 66. All side roads in these sections are included.

This advisory has been issued due to: water main leak and low water pressure

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory contact Manchester Water at 598-3456.