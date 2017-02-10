DUI and drug arrests in Laurel County

Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Shannon Jones arrested two individuals on Pine Grove School Road approximately 4 miles south of London early Friday morning February 10, 2017 at approximately 12:40 AM.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a vehicle was in the middle of the road and had tried to make another vehicle stop and attempted to make the driver get out of the car.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located 2 individuals in a car that was attempting to leave the area. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation conducted on the two individuals in the vehicle. The driver was determined to be under the influence and stated that he had been doing Suboxone and meth. This subject was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrested was:

The driver was identified as Quincy Williams age 24 of Foley Road, Corbin charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger in the vehicle identified as Cody Lawson age 22 of Clay Ave., Corbin charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine: possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was determined to be under the influence. During the investigation and arrest this subject was found in possession of small baggies containing suspected marijuana. Another plastic bag was found with a pill in it and suspected methamphetamine. The subject was also found with a spoon that he had been using to use the methamphetamine.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.