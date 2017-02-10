BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 908 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Knox County Man Arrested by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations for Selling Meth

Friday, 10 February 2017 21:28 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


FLAT LICK, Ky. (February 9, 2017) – After months of investigation into the illegal selling of crystal meth in the Flat Lick area of Knox County, detectives with Appalachia Narcotics Investigations have arrested Everett Miller Jr (52 y.o.) of Flat Lick, Ky.

Mr. Miller has been charged with three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Additional charges are anticipated.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency drug investigative unit consisting of detectives from the Kentucky State Police, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.