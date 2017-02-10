Knox County Man Arrested by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations for Selling Meth





FLAT LICK, Ky. (February 9, 2017) – After months of investigation into the illegal selling of crystal meth in the Flat Lick area of Knox County, detectives with Appalachia Narcotics Investigations have arrested Everett Miller Jr (52 y.o.) of Flat Lick, Ky.

Mr. Miller has been charged with three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Additional charges are anticipated.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency drug investigative unit consisting of detectives from the Kentucky State Police, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.