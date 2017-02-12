Three arrests in Laurel County after subject with an active one step meth lab flees police

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective James Sizemore along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry arrested three individuals off Taylor school Road, approximately 8 miles east of London on Tuesday night February 7, 2017 at approximately 8:17 PM.

The arrests occurred after the Laurel County Sheriff's office developed information on a possible meth lab at a residence on Taylor School Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a female subject (later identified as Yvonna Jenkins) ran out the back door of the residence with an active one step meth lab and attempted to stuff it down the back of her pants.

Deputies located 2 teenage children in the residence. Several glass pipes were also found in the residence.

McWhorter Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene to decontaminate the three individuals arrested, and the two teenage children.

The children were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London to be checked for exposure to chemicals used in the meth lab. Social Services was notified and took custody of the children.

Deputies neutralized chemicals found at the scene.

The three individuals arrested are identified as:

The father of the children - Ralph Brown age 44 of Taylor School Road charged with manufacturing methamphetamine – first offense and controlled substance endangerment to child – fourth degree.

The stepmom to the children - Leigh Kuhn age 40 of Taylor School Road, London charged with manufacturing methamphetamine – first offense; controlled substance endangerment to child – fourth degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and other traffic violations.

Yvonna Jenkins age 29 of Taylor School Road, London charged with manufacturing methamphetamine – first offense; controlled substance endangerment to child – fourth degree; tampering with physical evidence; and fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot. This individual was also charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; and criminal mischief – second-degree.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Deputies assisting on the investigation and arrests included Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Larry Parrott, Deputy Travis Napier, Bailiff Taylor McDaniel, and Bailiff Josh Morgan.

Photos of accused are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of crime scene and one step meth lab provided by Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry.

Sheriff Root stated that investigations into illegal drug activities will be continuing on a daily basis at the Laurel County Sheriff's office.