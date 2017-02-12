LONDON POLICE RESPOND TO ARMED BURGLARY AT SPEEDWAY ON KY-192

LONDON KY—On Friday, Feb. 10th at 3:30 a.m. London Police responded a complaint of an armed robbery at Speedway on KY-192.

According to the complaint, a white male entered the gas station, pulled a small firearm out, and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving money from the clerk, the subject fled the scene in a maroon SUV.

The perpetrator was also in the company of two unknown black males.

At this time the investigation is ongoing pending identification of the subjects.

The investigation is being continued by Det. Sgt. Gary Proffitt.

If the public has information regarding the investigation, please contact the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004 or email the Department at www.londonpd.com