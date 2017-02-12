BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 670 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

LONDON POLICE RESPOND TO ARMED BURGLARY AT SPEEDWAY ON KY-192

Sunday, 12 February 2017 15:43 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

LONDON KY—On Friday, Feb. 10th at 3:30 a.m. London Police responded a complaint of an armed robbery at Speedway on KY-192.

According to the complaint, a white male entered the gas station, pulled a small firearm out, and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving money from the clerk, the subject fled the scene in a maroon SUV.

The perpetrator was also in the company of two unknown black males.

At this time the investigation is ongoing pending identification of the subjects.

The investigation is being continued by Det. Sgt. Gary Proffitt.

If the public has information regarding the investigation, please contact the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004 or email the Department at www.londonpd.com

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.