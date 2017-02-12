BIGBARN Radio Live

AI arrest on Curry Road - Laurel County

Sunday, 12 February 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Jonathon Wagers age 36 of Curry Road, London on Friday evening February 10, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM.

The arrest occurred off Curry Road, approximately 9 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject intoxicated and causing a disturbance.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that the subject had allegedly been drinking beer all day and had threatened both a male and female subject there.

This individual was charged with alcohol intoxication and menacing and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

