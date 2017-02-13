Two jailed in Laurel County following disturbance complaint

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Larry Parrott and Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested two individuals on Thursday evening February 9, 2017 at approximately 6:26 PM.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched on two occasions to a disturbance complaint Ky. 1223, approximately 8 miles south of London at an apartment complex where allegedly a female subject was screaming and yelling and attempting to break into an apartment there.

When deputies arrived at the scene the second time and conducted an investigation they determined that the individual involved was extremely intoxicated. Upon arrest, the female subject struggled with deputies kicking Deputy Parrott until she was finally secured in the police cruiser. This subject continued to curse and create a disturbance there.

A second individual was also arrested after attempting to interfere with the investigation and arrest – this second individual created a disturbance there also.

The two individuals arrested are identified as:

Wendey Turner age 34 of Adams Lane, Frankfort, Ky charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; and giving officer a false name or address.

Harmon Walker , Jr. 49 of Spruce Creek Rd., Corbin charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree.

The two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.