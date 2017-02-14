BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1060 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Two arrested at complaint off Maple Grove School Road - Laurel County

Tuesday, 14 February 2017 17:35 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two individuals on Monday morning February 13, 2017 at approximately 11:19 AM.

The arrests occurred off Maple Road School Road, approximately 5 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint where 2 subjects were allegedly refusing to leave a residence.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they determined that one individual had an outstanding warrant. In addition, the 2nd subject was found in possession of a needle.

Deputies arrested Candida Cody age 36 of Opey Ln., London charging her on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; and public intoxication – controlled substances.

Also arrested was: Jeffrey Campbell age 44 of Maple Grove School Road, London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – this subject was found in possession of a needle during the investigation.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.