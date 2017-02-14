Two arrested at complaint off Maple Grove School Road - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy Tommy Houston arrested two individuals on Monday morning February 13, 2017 at approximately 11:19 AM.

The arrests occurred off Maple Road School Road, approximately 5 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint where 2 subjects were allegedly refusing to leave a residence.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they determined that one individual had an outstanding warrant. In addition, the 2nd subject was found in possession of a needle.

Deputies arrested Candida Cody age 36 of Opey Ln., London charging her on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; and public intoxication – controlled substances.

Also arrested was: Jeffrey Campbell age 44 of Maple Grove School Road, London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – this subject was found in possession of a needle during the investigation.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



