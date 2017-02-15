Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Co-ops sponsor PRIDE Spring Cleanup





SOMERSET, KY — Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives have donated $10,000 in support of PRIDE’s 20-year anniversary, becoming the title sponsor of PRIDE activities taking place throughout 2017. This includes the annual Spring Cleanup Campaign where more than 180,000 tons of trash have been removed from the landscape of the region by PRIDE and their dedicated volunteers.

“As supporters of PRIDE since its start 20 years ago, East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC) and our 16 owner-member electric cooperatives are proud to help celebrate this milestone,” said Anthony “Tony” Campbell, president and CEO of EKPC. “PRIDE’s work truly has improved thousands of lives throughout the region by making our Commonwealth healthier and more beautiful, and putting our best foot forward for visitors and potential employers.”

EKPC and its 16 owner-member co-ops are known collectively as Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. They provide safe, reliable and affordable electric power to more than 1 million Kentuckians in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The cooperatives have partnered with PRIDE since its in founding in 1997, with former EKPC employee Darrell Ishmael serving as the first executive director of PRIDE. Ishmael was instrumental in launching PRIDE as well as helping start the first Spring Cleanup in 1998.

“We are thrilled to have EKPC join our Spring Cleanup efforts and help us celebrate our 20th anniversary,” said PRIDE’s President and CEO Tammie Wilson. “They share PRIDE’s vision for the region and together we can make a difference in southern and eastern Kentucky.”

PRIDE, a nonprofit organization, promotes “Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment” in 42 counties by encouraging and assisting communities with environmental cleanup and education projects.

During Spring Cleanup Month, PRIDE works with communities to pick up roadside litter, clean up dumps and offer free trash drop-off events. Local governments organize Spring Cleanup activities, and PRIDE provides volunteers with cleanup supplies and funding assistance when available.

To volunteer for the PRIDE Spring Cleanup, please call your local PRIDE Coordinator. That phone number can be found by clicking your county on the map at www.kypride.org.