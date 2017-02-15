BIGBARN Radio Live

LSO deputies check a suspicious individual at a business parking lot in Laurel County

Wednesday, 15 February 2017 10:21
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his K-9 "Edge" and Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Ross Helton, Jr. age 57 of Ky. 2417, Corbin early Monday morning February 13, 2017 at approximately 12:33 AM.

The arrest occurred at a business parking lot off West Cumberland Gap Pkwy., approximately 12 miles south of London after deputies checked a suspicious individual and learned that he had outstanding warrants of arrest.

Ross Helton, Jr. was charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of manufacturing meth – first offense. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging assault – fourth degree and terroristic threatening – third-degree. In addition, the subject was charged on another Laurel County warrant of arrest charging unauthorized use of motor vehicle – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.


