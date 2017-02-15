Falsely Reporting an Incident arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Kacey Honeycutt age 29 of Robert E Cox Rd., Apartments, Corbin early Wednesday morning February 15, 2017 at approximately 12:35 AM.

The arrest occurred off Robert E Cox Road, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject had been in an altercation with her boyfriend.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed the female subject outside. She advised that she and her boyfriend had been drinking vodka and that her boyfriend had hit her in the face and choked her. Deputies entered the apartment and could not locate the male subject.

As deputies continued to investigate by talking to several witnesses they learned that this subject and her boyfriend had allegedly been involved in a verbal disagreement earlier. They also learned that the female subject had asked some of her neighbors to hit her in the face so that it would swell up so her boyfriend would go to jail.

Deputies learned from this subject that she had apparently hit herself in the face because her neighbors wouldn't hit her. They also learned that she had apparently scratched her own neck, to leave marks so that her boyfriend would go to jail.

Kacey Honeycutt was charged with falsely reporting an incident; and alcohol intoxication in a public place and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



