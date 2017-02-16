Indiana fugitive arrested in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Bailiff Taylor McDaniel, Bailiff Josh Morgan, and Bailiff Jamie Etherton arrested Sean Martin age 45 of Court Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon February 15, 2017 at approximately 2:20 PM.

The arrest occurred off Court road, approximately 4 miles south of London while detectives and deputies were conducting an investigation and developed a lead on a wanted Indiana fugitive.

Sean Martin was charged with failure to appear in court in Marion County Indiana.

Indiana authorities advised they will extradite this individual back to Indiana.

Sean Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention center.