Social Services called following traffic stop in Laurel County

Thursday, 16 February 2017 18:34
Laurel County, Ky. - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Brandon Broughton and Deputy Brad Mink arrested Logan Smallwood age 25 of Middle Ground Way, London on Thursday morning February 16, 2017 at approximately 10:38 AM.

The arrest occurred on Walton Drive off Ky 192, in London after deputies were dispatched to observe for a white colored Ford Taurus occupied by a driver possibly intoxicated with a small child allegedly unrestrained in the backseat.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle on West Ky. 192 in London and conducted a traffic stop.

During the investigation deputies determined that the driver was under the influence – this subject admitted taking Suboxone yesterday and drinking.

Logan Smallwood was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and endangering the welfare of a minor. Social Services was called to take custody of the child.

Logan Smallwood was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

