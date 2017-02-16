KSP Charges Nelson Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





BARDSTOWN, Ky. (February 16, 2017) — On February 15, 2017, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Robert M. McIntosh, 45, on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

McIntosh was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bardstown on February 15, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

McIntosh is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Nelson County Detention Center.