KSP Raffle Features Iconic Brand

To support its Trooper Island Camp for underprivileged children, the Kentucky State Police is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a new 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Winter Edition 4x4, an iconic U.S. brand that shares the same heritage as the vehicle American GIs rode to victory in World War II.

Its features include Rhino clear coat exterior paint and black interior, four-door design with black three-piece hard top, air conditioning and heated front seats, a 3.6 L 285 hp engine, a five-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch black aluminum wheels, remote start and keyless entry, tilt steering column, leather-wrapped steering-wheel with audio controls, all-terrain tires, all-weather slush mats, rear-window wiper/washer and defroster and nine speaker Alpine all-weather premium sound system.

A full list of features and equipment can be found at http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/island/tpr_isl_raffle.html

Tickets are $10 each. To purchase a ticket, contact any KSP post or CVE region office located throughout the state. Only 20,000 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on August 27, 2017 at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. Raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees.

Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations, no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers. Visit www.kentuckystatepolice.org for more information. (Charitable gaming license #0000633.)