KSP Charges Pulaski Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





SOMERSET, Ky. (February 17, 2017) — On February 16, 2017, at approximately 10:50 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Joseph A. Koger, 28, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Koger was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Somerset on February 16, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Koger is currently charged with 20 counts of distribution and 99 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of Pulaski County Detention Center.



