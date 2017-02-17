Scholarship available to those providing early childhood education





FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 17, 2017) — Kentucky’s child care providers and those who train child care providers may be eligible for the Early Childhood Development Scholarship to further their college education.

The application deadline for summer classes is April 15. The deadline for fall classes is July 15.

The scholarships are available to those who work at least 20 hours per week in a participating early childhood facility. Kentuckians employed as a preschool associate teacher in a state-funded preschool program are also eligible.

Recipients must be working toward an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in early childhood education or other approved credential. Depending on funding, the scholarship will pay up to $1,800 for tuition each year. Students may not take more than nine hours of classes per semester.

The scholarship is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), the agency that administers state aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES).

To apply, students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and an Early Childhood Development Scholarship application. The FAFSA is available at www.fafsa.gov. The scholarship application is available at www.kheaa.com. To complete the scholarship application, students must set up a KHEAA account. After registering, sign in, then select Apply Online for Scholarships.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-721