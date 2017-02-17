BIGBARN Radio Live

Death Investigation / McCreary County

Death Investigation / McCreary County

Friday, 17 February 2017
London, Ky. (February 17, 2017) - On Thursday, February 16, 2017 at approximately 8:15 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call of a residential structure fire with a fatality on Childers Ridge Road in McCreary County.

KSP Arson Investigator Detective Brian Lewis arrived on the scene and discovered the victim Grover C. Abbot, 70, of Stearns deceased inside the residence.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. However, foul play is not suspected.

Detective Lewis is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, McCreary County Coroner Tim Corder, State Fire Marshal Robert Keith and the Whitley City Fire Department.

