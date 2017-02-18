BIGBARN Radio Live

Subject charged on a Clay County bench warrant of arrest in addition to traffic violations

Saturday, 18 February 2017 15:59 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Deputy Bryon Lawson arrested Karmen Daniels age 25 of Spring St., London on Friday morning February 17, 2017 at approximately 11:01 AM.

The arrest occurred on North Laurel Rd., approximately 1 mile north of London after this subject was found driving a green colored Chevrolet Cavalier. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that there were an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Karmen Daniels was charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seatbelts; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; and other traffic violations.

In addition, this subject was charged on a Clay County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to surrender revoked operator's license; and failure to appear in court.

This subject was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

