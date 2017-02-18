LONDON POLICE ARREST TWO IN POSSESSION OF METH DURING A TRAFFIC STOP ON HILL STREET

LONDON KY—On Friday, Feb. 17th at 3:56 p.m. London Police conducted a traffic stop on Hill Street that resulted in the arrest of two in possession of methamphetamine.

Rebecca L. Mullins, 33, of Hatcher Road in London was initially pulled over for a busted windshield. Through investigation, Ofc. Greg Turner and Ofc. Ashley Wampler discovered she had no operator's license. While speaking with Mullins, officers observed the passenger, Tyler R. Simpson, 22, of Lillte Road in London, attempting to hide a glass meth pipe.

When Mullins was asked if she had anything illegal on her, she stated that she had meth in her pocket. She had seven bags of meth in left front pocket. Numerous empty baggies and a set of digital scales were located within the vehicle. Simpson had a meth pipe concealed during the traffic stop and had another in his right front pocket.

Ofc. Turner's K-9 Tyson assisted at the scene.

Mullins was arrested and charged with no motorcycle operator's license, obstructed vision and/or windshield, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Simpson was arrested and charted with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.