Theft of Identity arrest - Laurel County

Sunday, 19 February 2017 15:26
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Sgt. Kevin Berry arrested Tiffany Hamilton age 32 of Cannonade Trail, Corbin on Friday afternoon February 17, 2017 at approximately 12:53 PM.

The arrest occurred on 7th Street, approximately 10 miles south of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest obtained by Sgt. Berry charging theft of identity of another without consent.

Allegedly this individual went to Walmart in southern Laurel County and used a check belonging to another individual to purchase items valued at $87.46.

Through cooperation with Walmart's loss prevention team, the suspect was positively identified and Sgt. Berry obtained an arrest warrant.

Tiffany Hamilton was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


