BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 682 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

KSP Accepting Applications for Trooper Island Camp

Sunday, 19 February 2017 15:40 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



FRANKFORT, Ky. - KSP is accepting applications for children to attend Trooper Island Camp this summer. Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations, no public funds are used.

Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers. The camp is for youth ages 10 to 12 years of age whom otherwise would not be able to afford to attend summer camp.

Camp Commander Trooper First Class Jonathan Biven says the camp is designed to give youth a camping experience that will impact them for years to come.

“Often when these children arrive at camp they are burdened with life’s struggles,” says Biven. “We provide a get-away for them where they experience unique activities that develop confidence, trust and creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Biven says some have confused the Trooper Island program with that of a ‘boot camp’ experience for children who have behavioral issues.

“That is truly a misconception,” adds Biven. “This camp is for well-behaved children who deserve the opportunity to attend a summer camp, but their families simply can’t afford it.”

Biven says applications are due May 1, 2017 and are available on the KSP website at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/island/pdf/campforms2017.pdf .

Once the application is completed it should be mailed to the nearest KSP Post in proximity to the camper’s residence. For a map of the KSP posts along with mailing addresses, click here: http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post.html.

KSP says the camp roster fills up quickly so parents are encouraged to complete camp applications as soon as possible.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.