Flagrant Nonsupport arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Brett Reeves along with Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, and Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested Billy Robinson age 50 of Cole Rd., London on Friday afternoon February 17, 2017 at approximately 1:52 PM.

The arrest occurred off Cole Road approximately 1 mile west of London while deputies were investigating a domestic violence complaint, they located this subject and following an investigation determined that this subject was wanted on three outstanding warrants all relating to flagrant nonsupport.

Billy Robinson was charged on the three Laurel County warrants relating to flagrant nonsupport on warrants obtained by the County Attorney regarding arrearage in the amount of over $50,000. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Laurel County Attorney J. L. Albright is very appreciative of Sheriff Roots efforts in arresting Robinson. stating that" I cannot speak highly enough of Sheriff Root, his deputies and staff. They understand how important it is to my office to collect child-support and, in turn, assist the children of Laurel County."

Billy Robinson's photo is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Facility.