Attempted Murder arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Larry Black, Jr. age 54 East Pittsburg Church Rd., London on Sunday evening February 19, 2017 at approximately 5:44 PM.

The arrest occurred off East Pittsburg Church Rd. approximately 2 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject shooting at his neighbor.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located the suspect outside the residence screaming, cursing, and creating a disturbance. An investigation was conducted and deputies learned that apparently the suspect had fired a pistol at the victim.

In addition, deputies learned that two persons were in a residence in the direction of the weapon that was fired at the victim. Deputies recovered a pistol at the scene. In addition, the suspect was found in possession of assorted pills.

Larry Black, Jr. was charged with attempted murder; two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree; and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Deputies assisting at the scene included Deputy Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

