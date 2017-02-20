BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 638 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Attempted Murder arrest - Laurel County

Monday, 20 February 2017 11:11 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Larry Black, Jr. age 54 East Pittsburg Church Rd., London on Sunday evening February 19, 2017 at approximately 5:44 PM.

The arrest occurred off East Pittsburg Church Rd. approximately 2 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject shooting at his neighbor.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located the suspect outside the residence screaming, cursing, and creating a disturbance. An investigation was conducted and deputies learned that apparently the suspect had fired a pistol at the victim.

In addition, deputies learned that two persons were in a residence in the direction of the weapon that was fired at the victim. Deputies recovered a pistol at the scene. In addition, the suspect was found in possession of assorted pills.

Larry Black, Jr. was charged with attempted murder; two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree; and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Deputies assisting at the scene included Deputy Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

No photo available.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.