Assault arrest in Laurel County near Lily

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray arrested Jamie Gambill age 35 of Hopkins Cemetery Rd., Lily on Saturday morning February 18, 2017 at approximately 9:03 AM.

The arrest occurred off Hopkins Cemetery Road, approximately 6 miles south London after deputies and detectives investigated an apparent assault that occurred there.

Detectives learned through investigation that apparently the male victim was invited to the residence, where the suspect struck the victim with his fist.

Jamie Gambill was charged with assault – first-degree and tampering with physical evidence. Also arrested was Taylor Brock age 26 of Hopkins Cemetery Rd., Lily charged with tampering with physical evidence. Allegedly this subject and her boyfriend Jamie Gambill attempted to clean up the victim's blood from inside and outside the residence following the assault.

The 2 accused were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Deputies assisting on the investigation and arrest included: Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Josh Scott, and Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



