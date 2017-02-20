BIGBARN Radio Live

Gun theft leads to meth bust at motel in Whitley County

Monday, 20 February 2017
WCSD UNIT 66 | Feb 20, 2017 - Around 3 a.m. February 18, 2017, K9 Deputy Brian Hensley responded to a report of a stolen handgun at a Hwy. 25-S residence. The homeowner stated that he allowed a female into his home because she claimed to have been beaten by her boyfriend and was seeking a place to spend the night.

According to the homeowner, the woman followed him into a bedroom and stated that she was a prostitute. He said that when he declined her advance, she left. After she left, he noticed a nightstand drawer was open and a .38 caliber revolver was missing.

The man could not name the female but provided Dep. Hensley with a physical description. On Feb. 19, Williamsburg Police Officer Cody Jeffries contacted Dep. Hensley regarding a woman matching the description of the gun thief. Dep. Hensley located her at the Budget Inn Motel. The 39-year-old female showed signs of injury. She admitted to stealing the handgun but said she had sold it.

Dep. Hensley and Officer Jeffries went to another motel room, where they made contact with Travis Partin, 34, of Jellico. During a search of the room, approximately eight grams of methamphetamine were found hidden under the bathroom sink. Several needles were found hidden in the toilet tank. A .22 caliber Colt Peacemaker revolver was found hidden in the motel wall. Partin denied that the items were his and stated that they all belonged to the female.

The female was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment due to her injuries. Partin was arrested and is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Dep. Hensley is continuing the investigation.

Photo of the accused courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center

