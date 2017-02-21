BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 770 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Follow these tips to do better on the ACT

Tuesday, 21 February 2017 14:50 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 21, 2017) — Juniors in Kentucky public high schools will take the ACT on March 21. These tips from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) may help students do better on the test.

  • Read, read, read. Most of the ACT is based on reading. The more you read, the better you’ll do.
  • Take advantage of any free ACT prep courses offered by your school or by local colleges and libraries.
  • Take practice tests online or buy practice tests for use at home.
  • Familiarize yourself with the sections and directions.
  • Get plenty of rest the night before, and eat a good breakfast that morning.
  • Remember to take No. 2 pencils and a calculator if your school doesn’t provide them.
  • Do the questions you can answer easily first, then come back to the harder questions, especially in the math portion.
  • Guess if you have no idea what the answer should be. Guessing doesn’t hurt your score.

    • KHEAA is the state agency that administers KEES, need-based grants and other programs to help students pay for college.

    For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.