Follow these tips to do better on the ACT





FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 21, 2017) — Juniors in Kentucky public high schools will take the ACT on March 21. These tips from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) may help students do better on the test.

Read, read, read. Most of the ACT is based on reading. The more you read, the better you’ll do.

Take advantage of any free ACT prep courses offered by your school or by local colleges and libraries.

Take practice tests online or buy practice tests for use at home.

Familiarize yourself with the sections and directions.

Get plenty of rest the night before, and eat a good breakfast that morning.

Remember to take No. 2 pencils and a calculator if your school doesn’t provide them.

Do the questions you can answer easily first, then come back to the harder questions, especially in the math portion.

Guess if you have no idea what the answer should be. Guessing doesn’t hurt your score.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers KEES, need-based grants and other programs to help students pay for college.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.