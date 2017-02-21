BIGBARN Radio Live

Fatal collision in Bell County

Tuesday, 21 February 2017 14:57 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Pineville, Ky. -  (February 21, 2017) On February 21, 2017 at 6:29 am Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call regarding a collision on U.S. 25 E near Pineville. Troopers from KSP Post 10 responded to the collison and begin an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates Danny Bullock, 35, of Middlesboro, was traveling south on US 25 E when he was struck by a 1999 Ford 150 driven by Justin Warwick, 21, of Pineville. Bullock was operating a bicycle in the middle of the slow lane that was not equipped with a head light, tale light or reflectors.

The investigation indicates Bullock was struck by multiple vehicles before being pulled out of the roadway. Bullock was pronounced deceased by Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele. No other injuries were reported doing the investigation. Case is still under investigation by KSP Master Trooper Michael Cornett.

