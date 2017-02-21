LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN FOR RAPE OF A MINOR





LONDON KY — On Saturday at 2:15 a.m. London Police received a complaint through Dispatch of a truck driver at Baymont Inn with an intoxicated minor.

Through investigation, Joshua L. Wagers, 23, of Marydale Road in London was arrested.

Upon the arrival of Sgt. Eric Wilkerson and Ofc. Drew Wilson at Baymont Inn, a semi-truck was parked behind the building and a female was observed sitting next to it, drinking alcohol. Officers approached the female who attempted to go inside a room of the Inn. At that time, the door opened and a 13-year-old and 15-year-old were located within the bedroom.

Through investigation, it was determined that Wagers had picked the two female juveniles up and transported them to the Shell Truck Stop on W. KY-80 where he had a semi-truck waiting, stocked with alcohol. He then provided the two juveniles with alcohol prior to taking them to the Inn. The 15-year-old stated that she had sexual intercourse with Wagers earlier on in the week and again prior to the arrival of the police. She stated that Wagers talked her into it.

The juveniles were released to their parents without injury following the conclusion of the on-scene investigation. The 15-year-old victim was transported to Saint Joseph London KentuckyOne Health’s Emergency Room for a sexual assault kit to be completed.

Officers assisting at the scene include Ofc. Steven Sparks and Ofc. Eric Stallard. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Det. Sgt. Joe Smith and Special Victims Unit Det. Stacy Anderkin.

Wagers was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor of the first-degree – illegal sex act under 16 years of age, two counts of third-degree rape, and two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.