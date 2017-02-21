BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 770 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Teenager airlifted to UK Hospital after traffic crash in Laurel County

Tuesday, 21 February 2017 15:23 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Deputy Gary Mehler investigated a vehicle versus ATV injury traffic crash which occurred on Barbourville Road (Ky 229), approximately 6 miles south of London on Monday February 20, 2017 at approximately 6:44 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently and an ATV pulled out of a driveway in front of the path of a gray colored Toyota Camry and collided with the Camry.

The driver of the ATV was identified as Tyler Cavenaugh age 18 of Rough Creek Rd., London – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of injuries. A 17-year-old male passenger was not injured.

The driver of the gray colored Toyota Camry was identified as Chasity White age 38 of Lily - no injuries reported.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.