Teenager airlifted to UK Hospital after traffic crash in Laurel County





Laurel county, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Deputy Gary Mehler investigated a vehicle versus ATV injury traffic crash which occurred on Barbourville Road (Ky 229), approximately 6 miles south of London on Monday February 20, 2017 at approximately 6:44 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently and an ATV pulled out of a driveway in front of the path of a gray colored Toyota Camry and collided with the Camry.

The driver of the ATV was identified as Tyler Cavenaugh age 18 of Rough Creek Rd., London – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of injuries. A 17-year-old male passenger was not injured.

The driver of the gray colored Toyota Camry was identified as Chasity White age 38 of Lily - no injuries reported.



