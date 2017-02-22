BIGBARN Radio Live

Woman arrested for resisting arrest, fighting officers - Whitley County

Wednesday, 22 February 2017
WCSD Press Release | Feb 22, 2017 | - Around 2 p.m. February 20, 2017, Shannon Fox Hamblin, 42, of Rockholds was in Whitley County Circuit Court before Judge Paul Winchester for a bond revocation hearing.

The bond was revoked for absconding probation supervision and for drug test result indicating the presence of methamphetamine.

Judge Winchester determined Hamblin was in contempt of court and ordered her to jail. She became very upset and said she would not go to jail. Court Security Officer David Engle attempted to control the situation, and she refused to comply. Head of court security, Brian Kirby, and Bailiff Ed Traveny responded to assist.

Hamblin was extremely combative and challenged officers to shoot her before she’d go back to jail. Hamblin had to be physically taken by the three men out of the courtroom and could be heard shouting while escorted to a holding area even after the courtroom door was closed.

In the holding area, Hamblin continued to resist and had to be taken to the ground to be handcuffed. She continued to resist, kicking one of the officers and causing injury. Due to her combativeness, Williamsburg Police were requested to assist in her transport to jail. She resisted efforts to place her into the cruiser and then requested medical evaluation.

Williamsburg Detective Bobby Freeman requested Whitley Co. EMS. She was transported to Baptist Health Corbin, where two court security officers stayed with her until she was discharged and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. Hamblin was arrested for contempt of court and charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

WKYT obtained video of the incident, which can be viewed on their website: http://www.wkyt.com/content/news/Caught-on-tape-Woman-injures-bailiff-says-Jesus-is-her-attorney-414373063.html

