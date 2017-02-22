Subject wanted on outstanding warrant gives LSO deputies a false name during investigation





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Brandon Broughton along with Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Heather McQueen age 33 of Lynn Camp Hollow Road,Gray, Ky on Tuesday afternoon February 21, 2017 at approximately 2:23 PM.

The arrest occurred off Echo Valley Road, approximately 5 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a female subject who appeared to be intoxicated was knocking on the doors of residences in the area.

When deputies located the suspect and conducted an investigation they determined that this suspect was under the influence. In addition deputies found this subject in possession of two syringes and six yellow pills.

This subject gave deputies a false name during the investigation, however upon learning this suspect's real name, deputies learned there was an outstanding warrant.

Heather McQueen was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; and giving officer a false name or address. In addition, this subject was charged on a felony Knox County bench warrant of arrest charging drug court violation regarding charges of two counts of assault – fourth degree and contempt of court.

This individual was lodged in Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



