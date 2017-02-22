OSP Traffic Stop Results in large Methamphetamine Seizure

On Monday, February 20, 2017 at approximately 1:45PM, an OSP Trooper stopped a 1999 Ford Expedition eastbound on I-84 near MP 71 for a traffic violation.

The two occupants were identified as follows; the driver, 28 year old Edgar Vidal Nuno Naranjo from Rosarito, Mexico and passenger, 24 year old Oscar Arnulfo Fuller Leyva from Tijuana, Mexico.

During the course of the contact, the Trooper suspected the occupants were involved in criminal activity. Both Nuno Naranjo and Fuller Leyva provided their written consent to search the vehicle. Four large packages of suspected methamphetamine was discovered inside the vehicle in a cardboard box. The total approximate weight of the seized narcotics is 13.2 pounds.

Nuno Naranjo and Fuller Leyva were both taken into custody without incident and were lodged at Northern Oregon Corrections (NORCOR) in The Dalles. While the ultimate destination of these narcotics is uncertain, this seizure keeps a large quantity of narcotics from reaching our communities. OSP drug enforcement is continuing the investigation.

Photo credit of the suspects: NORCOR.

Photo credit of the narcotics: OSP.