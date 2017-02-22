BIGBARN Radio Live

Two vehicle injury traffic crash - Laurel County

Wednesday, 22 February 2017 13:57
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Bryon Lawson along with Deputy Josh Scott investigated a two vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on US 25, approximately 4 miles north of London on Wednesday morning February 22, 2017 at approximately 6:02 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a Hyundai Elantra hydroplaned on wet roadways on a bridge overpass and struck the bridge structure there. Then a Ford F-250 collided with the car on the overpass.

The driver of the car was identified as Joseph Buttery age 22 of Old Hare Rd., East Bernstadt – no injuries reported.

The driver of the F-250 pickup was identified as Larry Proffitt age 47 of Kentucky Hollow Rd., London – no injuries reported. A passenger identified as Shannon Smith age 37 of Kentucky Hollow Rd., London – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London with possible injuries.

Assisting at the scene was East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site attached.

