Police asking public's help concerning the theft of propane gas tanks - Laurel County

Wednesday, 22 February 2017 17:21 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy Rick Cloyd are investigating the theft of more than 30 propane gas tanks that have recently been stolen from Empire Gas Company approximately 4 miles south of London off US 25.

Anyone who has been in that vicinity recently and may have saw a suspicious vehicle or suspicious activity are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office with any information.

In addition, if any persons are aware of any individuals who have recently acquired a large number of propane gas tanks, please contact the Sheriff's office with your information. Information will be strictly confidential.

The Sheriff's office phone number is 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Investigation into the thefts is continuing.

