BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 503 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Shooting investigation / Knox County

Thursday, 23 February 2017 08:23 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Barbourville, Ky. (February 23rd, 2016) – On February 23, 2017 at approximately 0143 hours KSP Post 10 received a complaint of a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was enroute to the Knox County Hospital.

Trooper Josh Messer and Trooper Jon Corey responded. Upon their arrival at the hospital, they located the male victim who stated that Eddie Smith had entered his residence and shot him.

Trooper Messer and deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s office located the scene of the shooting at the victim’s residence on Caleb's Creek. While in the area, Trooper Messer located the suspect and detained him.

Trooper Corey charged Eddie Lee Smith with Assault 1st, Burglary 1st, and Wanton Endangerment 1st. Eddie Smith was lodged in the Knox County Jail.

Trooper Corey is continuing the investigation.

Trooper Corey was assisted by Trooper Messer, Sgt. AJ Bunch, the Barbourville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.