Shooting investigation / Knox County





Barbourville, Ky. (February 23rd, 2016) – On February 23, 2017 at approximately 0143 hours KSP Post 10 received a complaint of a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was enroute to the Knox County Hospital.

Trooper Josh Messer and Trooper Jon Corey responded. Upon their arrival at the hospital, they located the male victim who stated that Eddie Smith had entered his residence and shot him.

Trooper Messer and deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s office located the scene of the shooting at the victim’s residence on Caleb's Creek. While in the area, Trooper Messer located the suspect and detained him.

Trooper Corey charged Eddie Lee Smith with Assault 1st, Burglary 1st, and Wanton Endangerment 1st. Eddie Smith was lodged in the Knox County Jail.

Trooper Corey is continuing the investigation.

Trooper Corey was assisted by Trooper Messer, Sgt. AJ Bunch, the Barbourville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s office.

Photo courtesy of the Knox County Detention Center.