Juvenile airlifted to UK Med Center with serious injuries after a church bus crashes in Laurel County

Thursday, 23 February 2017 09:50 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes are investigating a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Sally's Branch Road, approximately 1 mile east of London on Wednesday night February 22, 2017 at approximately 8:31 PM.

The investigating deputies report that a church bus from Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church was traveling on Sally's branch Road and entered a right-hand curve, and lost control traveling off the roadway and hit an embankment.

The driver of the bus was identified as the pastor – Charles Kirby-not injured. A female juvenile in the front seat had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to UK Med Center with serious injuries. 11 other passengers, all juveniles were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries.  Two juveniles were picked up at the scene uninjured by their parents.

Assisting at the scene was London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.

