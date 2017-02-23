Complaint / Out-of-Control male subject in the middle of a Laurel County roadway





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Cody Faulconer, Deputy Rick Cloyd, and Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested James Woolums age 28 of Philpot Rd., London on Tuesday night February 21, 2017 at approximately 7:14 PM.

The arrest occurred on Hawk Creek Road, approximately 4 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an out-of-control male subject in the middle of the road there.

When deputies arrived at the scene this subject created a disturbance in the middle of the road and refused officer's commands. Upon arrest this subject struggled with deputies. This subject stated he had taken meth.

James Woolums was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; and disorderly conduct – second-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



