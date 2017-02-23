BIGBARN Radio Live

Burglary of occupied Laurel County home

Thursday, 23 February 2017 13:55
Laurel County, KY  - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" assisted by London police officer Eric Wilkerson arrested Megan Venable age 40 of Old Whitley Rd., London early Thursday morning February 23, 2017 at approximately 6:06 AM.

The arrest occurred on McWhorter Road, approximately 4 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a subject had broken into a residence of an elderly female victim while the victim was at home.

The victim confronted the intruder and was told by the intruder that she had better not call the law. The suspect then fled the scene but was located about an hour later by officers and taken into custody. The suspect was determined to be under the influence.

Megan Venable was charged with burglary – second degree; terroristic threatening – third-degree; and public intoxication – controlled substances. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

