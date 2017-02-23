Kentucky rising junior may win scholarship, photo shoot









FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 23, 2017) — A rising junior at one of Kentucky’s public or private high schools will win a $500 scholarship and a photo shoot at his or her school through the “Promote Your School” scholarship contest, sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The school must participate in the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) program.

To enter, the student must submit an essay about one of these subjects:

What my aspiration for my generation is.

How education makes a stronger community.

The essay must be no more than 200 words long and cannot mention the student’s name, school, county or community. The essay topic must be shown at the top of the page. The student’s name, address and high school must be listed at the bottom of the essay. The student must be a junior during the 2017-2018 school year. For more information, visit www.kheaa.com/website/contest/intro.

Photos from the winning school will be used in KHEAA publications and on KHEAA websites.

To enter, mail your essay to KHEAA Publications, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602. You may also email your essay to publications@kheaa.com or fax it to (502) 696-7574. The winner will be chosen by a committee of KHEAA employees. The deadline for submissions is May 31.

Students from high schools that have been featured in the past five years — Daviess County, Lexington STEAM Academy, Somerset Christian, J. Graham Brown and Sacred Heart — are not eligible to enter this year’s contest.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.