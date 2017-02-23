Rape arrest on indictment warrant - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Bailiff Taylor McDaniel along with Bailiff Jamie Etherton, Court Security Officer Paige Vanhook , and Detective Kyle Gray arrested Michael Earl Douglas age 26 of Lean Lane, Corbin on Thursday morning February 23, 2017 at approximately 10:50 AM.

The arrest occurred at the Judicial Center in London after this subject was charged on a Pulaski County indictment warrant of arrest charging six counts of rape – third-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.