BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 2600 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

BREAKING - Fatal traffic crash in Laurel County

Thursday, 23 February 2017 19:06 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes are investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 472 approximately 1 mile east of London on Thursday afternoon February 23, 2017 at approximately 4:45 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Ky. 472 when it rounded a curve and lost control, traveling off the roadway and struck a tree and caught fire. The driver who has not been identified yet was pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

Ky. 472 was shut down for approximately 2 hours while the investigation was conducted and the vehicle was removed from the scene.

Agencies assisting at the scene included:

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner's office.

The investigation is continuing and an update will follow as more information develops.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.