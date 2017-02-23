BREAKING - Fatal traffic crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes are investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 472 approximately 1 mile east of London on Thursday afternoon February 23, 2017 at approximately 4:45 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a pickup truck was traveling westbound on Ky. 472 when it rounded a curve and lost control, traveling off the roadway and struck a tree and caught fire. The driver who has not been identified yet was pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

Ky. 472 was shut down for approximately 2 hours while the investigation was conducted and the vehicle was removed from the scene.

Agencies assisting at the scene included:

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner's office.

The investigation is continuing and an update will follow as more information develops.