MSP - Suspects In Multi-County Heroin Distribution Indicted

Thursday, 23 February 2017 19:36
Prince Frederick, MD (February 23, 2017) – Maryland State Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Region charged two women on indictments for distribution of heroin in Calvert County.

The accused are identified as Latece Greer, 28, of Leonardtown, Maryland and Shauquetta Dotson, 26, of Prince Frederick, Maryland. They are charged with multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute heroin on indictments issued by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During a multi-county investigation initiated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, troopers from the Central South Region assisted their narcotics investigators, which led them to other jurisdictions surrounding St. Mary’s County. As a result of the investigation, troopers working with detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at a residence in Calvert County where Greer and Dotson were living. The search resulted in numerous items of evidence to include, heroin, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.

On February 21, 2017 troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack served the indictments on Greer and Dotson. Dotson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Greer was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

