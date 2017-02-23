BIGBARN Radio Live

Complaint of subject passed out inside a vehicle at a car dealership in Laurel County

Thursday, 23 February 2017 20:20 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Lieut. Greg Poynter along with Bailiff Jerry Poynter arrested Donna Helton age 41 of Filter Plant Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday evening February 23, 2017 at approximately 5 PM.

The arrest occurred off Howard Road, approximately 1 mile south of London after deputies received a complaint that this subject was passed out inside a vehicle at a car dealership.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located this subject in a gray colored Chevrolet cobalt. This subject stated that she had slept there all night, however the lot owner stated that she had been there for two hours only and he had tried to wake her up.

Deputies conducted an investigation on the driver determining that she was under the influence. The driver stated she had been taking Neurotin and smoking marijuana.

Donna Helton was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; and numerous other traffic violations and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

