Complaint - Rolling Domestic Dispute in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Jacob Profitt age 40 of Ky. 3436, Woodbine on Wednesday night February 22, 2017 at approximately 6:48 PM.

The arrest occurred on American Greeting Card Road, approximately 10 miles south of London after Deputy Cloyd was dispatched to the complaint of a rolling domestic dispute there.

Upon contact with this subject, Deputy Cloyd learned that there was an outstanding warrant of arrest. Jacob Profitt was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and other traffic violations.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.