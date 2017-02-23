BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 5104 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

FREE Android app

FREE iOS app

For CCN readers "On the Go"
Download the FREE ClayCoNews app for your mobile device

Complaint - Rolling Domestic Dispute in Laurel County

Thursday, 23 February 2017 21:53 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Jacob Profitt age 40 of Ky. 3436, Woodbine on Wednesday night February 22, 2017 at approximately 6:48 PM.

The arrest occurred on American Greeting Card Road, approximately 10 miles south of London after Deputy Cloyd was dispatched to the complaint of a rolling domestic dispute there.

Upon contact with this subject, Deputy Cloyd learned that there was an outstanding warrant of arrest. Jacob Profitt was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and other traffic violations.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.