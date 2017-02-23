LONDON POLICE ARREST WOMAN ON I-75 EXIT 41 WITH METH





LONDON KY — On Thursday, Feb. 23rd at 11:31 a.m. London Police conducted a traffic stop on the I-75 South Exit 41 on-ramp from KY 80 on a Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver, Sandra D. Bruner, 43, of Barbourville, Ky. was in possession of methamphetamine.

K-9 Ofc. Greg Turner conducted a traffic stop on Bruner for not wearing a seat-belt and a non-legible license plate. Ofc. Turner asked Bruner to step out of the vehicle due to suspicion of driving under the influence and asked her to perform a series of field sobriety tests. At that time, Ofc. Turner noticed a bulge in Bruner’s left pant pocket. When asked about the bulge, Bruner pulled a meth pipe out of her pocket that was wrapped up in a napkin. She also had a bag of meth in her right front shirt pocket.

K-9 Tyson was utilized during the traffic stop and made a hit upon the vehicle, indicating the scent of drugs. London Police Lt. Doug Thomas, Ofc. Eric Stallard, and Kentucky State Police Trooper Michelle Lang assisted at the scene.

Bruner was arrested and charged with failure to wear a seat-belt, her license plate being non-legible, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.