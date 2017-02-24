WCSD deputies respond to injury firetruck wreck in Whitley County

WCSD Press Release | Feb 24, 2017 - On February 23, 2017, Sergeant Todd Shelley and Detective John Hill responded to the wreck of a Woodbine Fire Department firetruck.

The wreck occurred on Louden Road, which is located off of Hwy. 92 E. The firetruck was occupied by two firefighters and was en route to assist a fellow agency combatting a structure fire.

Two firefighters were injured and transported to Baptist Health Corbin. Neither suffered serious injuries.

First responders are in danger the moment they begin responding to an emergency. Sadly, public servants seeking to protect the public or their property are subject to injury and death while trying to reach those in need.



